Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal bullet proof glass marketreport. This research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161125005009/en/

Technavio publishes a new market research report on the global bulletproof glass market from 2016-2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

Although the bulletproof glass market is highly fragmented with the presence of several small and medium-sized players, the market is dominated by established vendors such as Asahi Glass, China Specialty Glass, and Guardian Industries. The market leaders prioritize product innovation by focusing on R&D facilities and investments. "Rapidly changing technology and consumer preferences are forcing vendors to deliver innovative bulletproof glass. The market is witnessing many innovative applications and solutions such as the development of transparent metallic clay, called spinel," says Abhay Sinha, lead analyst from Technavio.

The global market for bulletproof glass is facing intense competition, and declining profit margins which constitute significant risk to vendors' operations. With increased competition, the industry has been witnessing consolidation where smaller entities are being acquired by or merged with major players. In addition, there is an influx of private labels into the market. Therefore, vendors in the market need to distinguish their products and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions to survive and succeed in this intensely competitive environment.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=54591

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavioresearch analysts identify the following key vendors:

Asahi Glass

Asahi Glass is one of the leading vendors in the global bulletproof glass market. This Japanese glass manufacturing company is engaged in the production of industrial materials, automotive glass, performance chemicals, flat glass, construction materials, display glass, electronic materials, optics and telecommunication, and biotechnology and environment-related products.

China Specialty Glass

China Specialty Glass is the leading bulletproof glass manufacturer in the market. The company launched the first made-in-China bulletproof glass in 1997. The company sells its safety and security products under the brand Hing Wah in China. The company's business segments include the security glass segment and the construction glass segment. The security glass segment can be classified into automotive security glass and bank security glass sub-segments.

Guardian Industries

Guardian Industries is a leading private vendor in the global glass market. It manufactures windshields for the automotive industry. The company is one of the world leaders in the production of float glass, fabricated flat glass, automotive glass, fiberless insulation, and building products. It also owns the world's largest specialty glass coating manufacturing plant in Luxembourg.

NSG

NSG is a leading market vendor in the global glass market and bulletproof glass market. The company acquired the UK-based glass company Pilkington in 2006 and became one of the four largest flat glass producers in the world. The company has a wide presence in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. The company invests significantly in R&D and marketing activities to create new growth in the relevant industrial fields.

Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain offers self-cleaning windows and photovoltaic glass for smart insulation systems. The company operates through three business segments: innovative materials, construction products, and building distribution. The company has a wide geographical presence, realizing the major share of its revenue from Western Europe followed by the emerging countries in Asia. The company aims to become a leader in the sustainable habitat and construction markets and focuses on designing innovative and high-performance products and solutions to serve these markets.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Fire-resistant Glass Market 2016-2020

Global Ballistic Protection Market 2016-2020

Global Safes and Vaults Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161125005009/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com