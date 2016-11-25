Kaspersky Lab Takes the Accolade for its Business Security Solutions at 2016 V3 Technology Awards

LONDON, November 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Kaspersky Lab has been crowned a champion once again at the 2016 V3 Technology Awards, winning the highly sought after 'Best Business Security Provider' award at the 5-star Montcalm Hotel in London. The win marks the sixth consecutive year that Kaspersky Lab has been recognised, reaffirming the company's position as a leader in the IT security industry.

The award winners are chosen by readers of V3. Therefore, winning an award signifies an endorsement from both the editorial team in making the shortlist; and, crucially, the V3 readership, who are ultimately our customers.

The V3 award is the latest in a long line of successes this year for Kaspersky Lab, including 'Best Enterprise Security Solution' for its enterprise security suite at the SC Magazine Awards Europe 2016 in June and the company itself being positioned 25th in this year's Sunday Times Grant Thornton Top Track 250 in October. The company has also this year worked hand in hand with law enforcement to help better protect businesses, notably by supporting the No More Ransom initiative.

The 'Best Business Security Provider' award was presented to Kaspersky Lab for its specialised selection of cohesive, all-inclusive security solutions that combat the latest internet security threats facing organisations, irrespective of their industry or size. Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business is one of the company's top business security offerings, supplying an extensive selection of tools which help companies to control and protect all endpoint devices and keep sensitive data safe. The company has also this year launched its free Ransomware Decryptor tool for businesses, helping organisations bounce back from one of the largest threats to its network.

Kaspersky Lab has been fighting a high-tech battle against malicious programs for almost 20 years, dedicating time and money to researching and designing solutions to combat increasingly complex cyber threats. With more than 400 million users worldwide, and some 270,000 organisations protected, the company is one of the world's fastest-growing cybersecurity companies and the largest that is privately owned. The company is also ranked among the world's top four vendors of IT security solutions (IDC, 2014).

"It's a great honour to be recognised as a leader by the V3 Technology Awards and I want to thank everyone who voted for us," comments Russ Madley, Head of B2B at Kaspersky Lab."At a time of an unparalleled increase in the threats that enterprises face, we have kept ahead of the morphing threats to keep our customers safe. As part of our aim to protect businesses of all sizes, this year we have continued to develop our business offering by launching Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity, a specialised solution to secure critical infrastructure and industrial facilities and Kaspersky Anti Targeted Attack Platform, a highly sophisticated solution designed to detect targeted attacks."

About Kaspersky Lab

Kaspersky Lab is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky Lab's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialised security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky Lab technologies and we help 270,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them.

Learn more at http://www.kaspersky.co.uk

Editorial contact:

Berkeley Global Kaspersky Lab UK William Reynolds Stephanie Fergusson kasperskylab@berkeley.global Stephanie.Fergusson@kasperskylab.co.uk Telephone: 0118 909 0909 Telephone: 07714107292 1650 Arlington Business Park 2 Kingdom Street RG7 4SA, Reading W2 6BD, London