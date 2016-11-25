According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global construction chemicals marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161125005027/en/

Technavio publishes a new market research report on the global construction chemicals market from 2016-2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Construction Chemicals Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

In 2015, the construction chemicals market in APAC generated the highest revenue in the global market, and it is anticipated to post the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The construction market in APAC is dominated by China, India, and Japan. Increasing investments toward urbanization are expected to fuel the demand for construction chemicals in the region.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=54562

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on product type, the report categorizes the global construction chemicals market into the following segments:

Protective coatings

Adhesives and sealants

Concrete admixtures

Asphalt additives

Flame retardants

The top three revenue generating product segments in the global construction chemicals market are discussed below:

Global construction chemicals market for protective coatings

The global construction chemicals market for protective coatings was valued at USD 15.56 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 20.49 billion by 2020, posting a CAGR of almost 6%.

"Protective coatings are a vital part in any construction project. They are used as coatings in commercial and residential buildings. Protective coatings are known to provide protection against elements such as moisture, UV radiation, and microbes," says Ajay Adikhari, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research.

Protective coatings are generally layered as protective systems, where layers are systematically applied. These systems may be of a single coat or can be a combination of multiple layers of same or different generic types. This together forms a coating system consisting of one or more coats, applied in a predetermined order by prescribed methods, and generally involves surface preparation and quality control requirements.

Global construction chemicals market for adhesives and sealants

The global construction chemicals market for adhesives and sealants was valued at USD 11.78 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 15.40 billion by 2020, posting a CAGR of 5.51%.

Adhesives and sealants are differentiated by the type of bonding involved, especially their physical and chemical mechanisms. Adhesives cover a broad segment, which incorporates materials like glue, cement, mucilage, and others. Adhesives mainly include polymers that help in hardening as a result of chemical or physical reaction. Sealants, on the other hand, are pliable and soft materials that change their state as soon as they are applied. Sealants are mainly used where noise, air, liquid, and dust have to be prevented. Sealants have lower strength than adhesives but are higher in strength than putties and caulks.

"Being the most versatile bonding agent today, adhesives and sealants have been encouraged in the construction sector. The adhesives segment dominates the overall market and is anticipated to witness a significant growth owing to the technological advances during the forecast period," adds Ajay.

Global construction chemicals market for concrete admixtures

The global construction chemicals market for concrete admixtures was valued at USD 10.51 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 13.75 billion by 2020, posting a CAGR of 5.52%.

Concrete production requires mixing of cement, sand, crushed rock, and water in a specific proportion. Concrete admixtures provide better mixing of materials required in the concrete production from cement. Admixtures have the following benefits in construction:

They reduce the cost of concrete construction

They are used to modify the final properties of hardened concrete

They allow the easy flow of concrete, thus decreasing application time and improving ease of use and preventing the concrete components from segregating

They help in avoiding cracks and provide a smoother evenly finished surface

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

BASF

Mapei

RPM International

Sika

W. R. Grace Co.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Performance Chemicals Market 2016-2020

Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market 2016-2020

Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161125005027/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com