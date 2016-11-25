VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/25/16 -- Search Minerals Inc. ("Search" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SMY) reports that it has entered into debt settlement agreements (the "Agreements") with certain directors of the Company to settle accrued director fees from April 7, 2011 to November 30, 2016 in the aggregate of $104,735.90 through the issuance of 1,047,359 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.10 per Share (the "Debt Settlement").

The issuance of the Shares to the directors is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

The Company has also entered into debt forgiveness agreements with certain other directors of the Company pursuant to which the directors have agreed to forgive a total of $84,867, which amounts to the majority of accrued consulting fees incurred prior to July 31, 2014.

Greg Andrews, President and Chief Executive Officer, states: "I would like to thank the directors for accepting the shares for debt, at a premium to the current share price and the forgiveness of debt. These transactions will significantly improve our balance sheet, as we continue discussions with potential strategic investors and offtake partners."

As certain insiders participated in the Debt Settlement, it is considered to be a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). All of the independent directors of the Company, acting in good faith, considered the transactions and have determined that the fair market value of the securities being issued to insiders and the consideration being paid is reasonable. The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Shares nor the debt exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Search Minerals Inc.

Led by a proven management team and board of directors, Search is focused on finding and developing resources within the emerging Port Hope Simpson Critical Rare Earth Element (CREE) District of SE Labrador. The Company controls a belt 70 km long and 8 km wide including its 100% interest in the FOXTROT Project which is road accessible and at tidewater. Exploration efforts have advanced "Deepwater Fox" and "Fox Meadow" as significant new CREE prospects very similar and in close proximity to the FOXTROT discovery. While the Company has identified more than 20 other prospects in the District, its primary objective remains development of FOXTROT by confirming proprietary processing technology at the pilot plant level (in progress) and delineation of prospects that will ensure competitive-low cost production beyond the 14-year mine life contemplated in the preliminary economic assessment of FOXTROT completed in April 2016. The FOXTROT Project has a low capital cost to bring the initial project into production ($152 M), a short payback period, and is scalable due to Search's proprietary processing technology.

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.searchminerals.ca and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About CREEs

Identified as Neodymium (Nd), Europium (Eu), Terbium (Tb), Dysprosium (Dy) and Yttrium (Y) this valuable subset of the complete series of seventeen rare earth elements is considered critical due to high demand and/or constrained domestic supply. Containing unique properties which enhance the performance of a range of innovative technologies, CREEs are essential components in the development of permanent magnets and a variety of other components used in renewable energy, green technology automobiles, medical devices, electronics and agricultural production.

