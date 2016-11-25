According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global fire hose marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161125005023/en/

Technavio publishes a new market research report on the global fire hose market from 2016-2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Fire Hose Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Geographically, the global fire hose market is segmented into the following regions: APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. In terms of revenue, in 2015, the Americas accounted for 35% of the global fire hose market, followed by EMEA with a share of 34%, and APAC with a share of 31%.

With the presence of stringent safety regulation organizations like National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration in most of EMEA and North America, these regions will exhibit a steady growth over the forecast period. In APAC, the market penetration of fire hose is lower than other regions. So, vendors have potential opportunity to expand their market in APAC.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=54475

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on product type, the report categorizes the global fire hose market into the following segments:

Global fire hose market by product 2015

Type 3 50% Type 2 30% Type 1 20%

Source: Technavio

Global type 3 fire hose market

"Type 3 hoses have an exterior elastomeric covering that ensures low absorption of liquids and high resistance to abrasion and heat. This is the main reason for the growth of the type 3 fire hose market, along with high durability, adaptability to environment usage, and negligible friction loss," says Sarah Haque, a lead research analyst at Technavio.

Type 3 fire hoses have an edge over type 1 and type 2 fire hoses as friction loss is minimal and a high tolerance for rough terrains. So, the global type 3 fire hose market will grow rapidly at a CAGR of more than 7% over 2015-2020. The market share of this segment is expected to increase to almost 53% by 2020.

Global type 2 fire hose market

Type 2 hoses have an external coating that prevents the absorption of liquids and improves resistance to abrasion. So, type 2 hoses have an edge over type 1 fire hoses. "These products are still used by end-users because of their cost-effectiveness compared with type 3 fire hoses and higher durability compared with type 1 fire hose," adds Sarah.

Global type 1 fire hose market

Type 1 fire hose contains a circular woven jacket or support of a synthetic fiber with an impermeable internal lining. It has no external coatings like the other types of fire hoses. Type 1 fire hoses are mainly used by firefighters and industrial users. As it is uncoated, it lacks overall strength, which gradually reduces the durability and lifespan of a fire hose. So, this segment will grow at a sluggish rate over the period of 2015-2020.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Angus Fire

Delta Fire

Terraflex

Ziegler

Browse Related Reports:

Global Industrial Fire Safety Equipment Market 2016-2020

Global Armored Vehicles Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems Market 2016-2020

Fire Sprinkler Systems Market in APAC 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161125005023/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com