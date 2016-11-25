

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A federal judge has blocked an Obama administration rule for mandatory overtime pay that would have benefited more than 4 million workers.



Judge Amos Mazzant of the Eastern District of Texas blocked the U.S. Department of Labor's new overtime rule, which was set to go into effect on December 1. Mazzant termed the rule change 'radical' and 'drastic.'



Nevada attorney general Adam Laxalt along with 20 other state attorneys general and governors had filed a suit for preliminary injunction to the rule.



The Obama administration had announced the changes to the Federal Labor Standards Act in May, which raised the amount salaried employees have to earn before they are exempt from the overtime pay rules. Currently, salaried employees earning more than $455 per week are not eligible for overtime, however, the new rule allowed salaried employees earning up to $913 per week eligible for overtime pay.



