VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/25/16 -- International Wastewater Systems Inc. ("IWS" or the "Company") (CSE: IWS)(FRANKFURT: IWI)(OTC PINK: INTWF) is pleased to announce that the Company will be featured in an episode of Business Television (BTV) to be aired on cable television channels in Canada and the United States.

The episode is a part of a series entitled BTV and the CSE Present - Growth for Entrepreneurs. It will air on the Business News Network (BNN) in Canada on November 26th and 27th, 2016 and on the Biz Television Network in the United States on December 4th and 10th, 2016.

The program is also available online at the Business Television website via this link: http://www.b-tv.com/iws-ep-312/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Lynn Mueller

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About International Wastewater Systems Inc.

International Wastewater Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. IWS systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. IWS is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: IWS), the United States (OTC: INTWF) and Germany (FRANKFURT: IWI).

About BTV

BTV, a half-hour weekly investment news program, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the US to bring investors information for their portfolio. With Host Taylor Thoen, BTV interviews experts, top analysts, plus features companies at their location for an insightful business perspective.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

International Wastewater Systems Inc.

Yaron Conforti

CFO and Director

(416) 716 8181

yaron.conforti@iws-sharc.com



