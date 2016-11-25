Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will change the expiration day for standardized Norwegian derivatives from the third Thursday of the expiration month, to the third Friday.



The third Friday of the expiration month as the expiration day will apply for all standardized Norwegian derivatives with expiration day after January 1, 2018. All standardized Norwegian derivatives with expiration day before January 1, 2018 will keep the third Thursday of the expiration month as the expiration day.



Contract specifications will be updated accordingly and effective as of December 14, 2016.



Existing standardized Norwegian derivatives with expiration day after January 1, 2018, currently contracts in Statoil (STL) with June 2018 as expiration month will be suspended for trading as of November 28, 2016. Before being released from trading suspension as of December 14, 2016, the expiration day for these contracts will be changed to be the third Friday June 15, 2018.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Mikael Siewertz, telephone +46 8 405 6634 or Elin Holmström, telephone +46 8 405 61 34.



NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Mikael Siewertz Elin Holmström Equity Derivatives Products Product Management



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=606061