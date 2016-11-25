According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global gigabit Ethernet (GigE) camera marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161125005035/en/

Technavio publishes a new market research report on the global GigE camera market from 2016-2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Gigabit Ethernet Camera Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Based on image sensor, the market id segmented into the following: complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) and charge-coupled device (CCD). The market is moving fast toward CMOS sensors. The segment will account for 80% of the market by 2018 due to the high rapid rate of data detection and high transfer speed, which is considered to be the pinnacle in an industrial environment.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=53299

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on application, the report categorizes the global GigE camera market into the following segments:

Global GigE camera market by application 2015 (%)

Military and defense 47.37% Industrial 28.07% Commercial 24.56%

Source: Technavio

Global GigE camera market for military and defense application

The military and defense segment is one of the oldest application segments of the global GigE camera market. The segment uses GigE cameras as virtual electronic eyes to keep a check on enemy lines without human supervision. The military vision of GigE cameras requires a sophisticated network of cameras, sensors, computers, and software. The expectancy from GigE cameras is increasing rapidly. They are used for quick and accurate decision making without compromising on the sophistication of the analysis. In addition, the nature of purchase in the segment is B2B, which presents budgeting constraints.

Ujjwal Doshi, a lead consumer electronics research analyst at Technavio, says, "The military and defense sectors require small-sized and lightweight cameras with good-quality military-grade performance. This is the major factor for CMOS sensor GigE cameras being predominantly used in the segment."

Global GigE camera market for industrial application

"GigE cameras have numerous industrial applications, such as factory automation, food and packaging inspection, electronics manufacturing, and other machine vision applications. Therefore, these cameras should have a flexible mechanical design, support industry standard protocol, and be compatible with third-party peripherals," says Ujjwal.

Some of the prominent industries where GigE cameras are used include automotive, pharmaceuticals, mining, robotics, and design and integration. In these application areas, cameras are required to face shocks and vibrations, extreme temperatures, and long-time operational durability. GigE cameras' resistance to high industrial environments makes them ideal for varied industrial applications.

Global GigE camera market for commercial application

The commercial segment is the fastest growing segment of the market due to increased adoption of GigE cameras for security and surveillance. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. An increasing number of commercial stores in developed countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, and Japan are deploying GigE cameras for security applications.

Another major application of GigE cameras in the segment is in traffic surveillance and process monitoring installation, which require real-time viewing. These cameras are also used for image storage and post-processing analysis such as automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and automatic license plate recognition (ALPR). These high alert assignments require a high-speed camera that can transfer uncompressed video and MPEG images over the high-definition serial digital interface (HD-SDI).

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Teledyne DALSA

Allied Vision

JAI

Point Grey Research

Browse Related Reports:

Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market 2016-2020

Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Lens Market 2016-2020

Global Pro AV Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161125005035/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com