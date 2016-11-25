Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal packaging inks and coatings marketreport until 2020. This research report also lists 18 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

In terms of end-users, the food and beverage market accounts for the highest share of the packaging inks and coatings market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The beverages sector had a share of around 33% of the market and the food sector had a share of around 25% of the market in 2015. The consumption of beer and other canned products will boost the market.

According to Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on packaging, "Technology and innovation will be key differentiating factors among vendors during the forecast period. Vendors are experimenting on various innovative solutions such as inkjet technology, water-based ink, LED inks, inks from recycled ink cartridge, faster printing technology, and sustainable inks and coatings

Competitive vendor landscape

The global packaging inks and coatings market is very competitive with the presence of many global and regional players. The market has major players such as AkzoNobel, Flint, and smaller players such as Arkema Group in France. The packaging coatings market is a consolidated market in comparison to the packaging inks market. Valspar, a major player in the packaging coatings market, accounts for more than 40% of the packaging coatings market.

The market players are expanding their geographic reach and presence through strategic alliances and mergers and acquisitions. In March 2016, Sherwin-Williams announced its acquisition of Valspar. The deal is valued at USD 9.3 billion and increased the market share of Sherwin-Williams.

Major vendors are investing highly in R&D and technological developments for new product innovations, thus trying to create a competitive edge in the market. In January 2016, Toyo Ink acquired the exclusive rights to a solvent-based acrylic pressure-sensitive adhesive technology from Rohm and Haas Chemicals (subsidiary of Dow Chemical Company).

Top five packaging inks and coatings market vendors

AkzoNobel

AkzoNobel operates through three business segments: Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings, and Specialty Chemicals.

Through the Decorative Paints business segment, the company supplies products including paints, lacquers, and varnishes. It also offers a wide range of products including mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation sector. Under the Performance Coatings segment, the company provides paints and coatings for trucks and buses, ships, yachts, cars, structural steel, mobile devices, beverage cans, furniture, architectural components, aircraft, flooring, and household appliances. The company's Specialty Chemicals segment focuses on the supply of products used in paints, detergents, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, electronics, foods, plastics, cosmetics, construction, agro, and oilfield applications.

Flint

Flint's packaging segment operates under flexographic products and packaging and narrow web divisions. The company is one of the largest suppliers of letterpress printing and flexographic plates.

It offers plate-making equipment, including flexo and letterpress plate; washout solvents; sleeves and adapters for flexo printing; compressible and offset sleeves; and flexo, coating, corrugated, and letterpress printing plates under the flexographic products division.

PPG Industries

PPG Industries supplies various products such as coatings, paints, specialty material, and fiber glass to different markets such as the consumer products, industrial, and transportation markets.

In September 2016, the company exhibited its packaging coating business at the Aerosol Dispensing Forum. The forum took place in New York City on September 13 and 14, 2016. The company showcased new developments in packaging coatings such as new generation PPG packaging coating products and new technologies that comply with new government reforms.

Sun Chemical

Sun Chemical offers a wide range of ink and coating products such as flexographic packaging inks, label and narrow web inks, energy-curable inks and coatings, specialty coatings, color software, and brand color management. Some of its products are as follows:

Key offering Description SolarAqua A water-based ink for tags and labels used for a wide range of paper or film applications SolarFlex Coatings used in packaging applications for variable code dating Sun Chemical Rycoline Offers a portfolio of pressroom consumables SunAltec Used as metal decorating on cans, bottles, and tubes Source: Technavio

Valspar

Valspar is one of the world's leading manufacturers of paints and coatings. The company operates through three business segments:

Coatings : Offers protective and decorative coatings for plastic, wood, and metal to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in Asia, Europe, Australia, South America, and North America

: Offers protective and decorative coatings for plastic, wood, and metal to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in Asia, Europe, Australia, South America, and North America Paints : Offers an extensive range of paints, topcoats, primers, aerosol spray, and paints; these products are sold through a network of distributors, retailers, and company-owned stores

: Offers an extensive range of paints, topcoats, primers, aerosol spray, and paints; these products are sold through a network of distributors, retailers, and company-owned stores Administrative and Others: Offers specialty polymers, colorants, and furniture care products under the brand name Guardsman

