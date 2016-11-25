CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/25/16 -- On Friday, November 25, 2016, HomeSpace Society, a new charitable affordable housing real estate entity, was launched at an event at Bankers Hall attended by individuals from corporate Calgary, the non-profit sector, and government officials who came together to celebrate this innovative new venture.

The Calgary Homeless Foundation recently transferred its entire $60 million housing portfolio of over 400 units throughout Calgary to HomeSpace Society. This bold move adds to the capacity of Calgary's affordable housing system by expediting the build-out of new specialized affordable housing in our city to meet the needs of vulnerable residents while supporting the goals of Calgary's Plan to End Homelessness. HomeSpace will leverage its deep knowledge and expertise of developing, building and managing specialized housing for vulnerable people in partnership with other social service agencies.

"HomeSpace Society is excited to support Calgary's Updated Plan to End Homelessness by responding to the specialized housing needs of vulnerable Calgarians," says David McIlveen, Board Chair, HomeSpace Society.

As part of this launch, HomeSpace also announced their first project in collaboration with the Calgary Homeless Foundation, a member of the RESOLVE Campaign. HomeSpace has begun construction of an affordable housing apartment building in the community of South Calgary that will house 23 formerly homeless Calgarians. This $5.4 million development is funded in part by the Government of Alberta and the generous support of a private donor through the RESOLVE Campaign. This building is also the fifth new construction development since 2014 as part of the Calgary Homeless Foundation's involvement with the RESOLVE Campaign and is part of a larger goal that will see up to 240 new units of housing for vulnerable Calgarians completed by March 2019 by HomeSpace with the Government of Alberta contributing 70% of project costs and private donors through the RESOLVE Campaign contributing the remaining 30%.

"Every Albertan deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Currently, there are approximately 15,000 families on waitlists and that's why we are investing $1.2 billion over five years in seniors and affordable housing. I'm proud of our government's commitment to supporting this new project in South Calgary." - Honourable Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing.

Another 23-unit building in Radisson Heights is under construction by HomeSpace, in collaboration with the Calgary Homeless Foundation and will be completed in April 2017.

At the launch event, David McIlveen also announced that Bernadette Majdell has been named the CEO of HomeSpace. Ms. Majdell brings almost 20 years of experience within the affordable housing, housing development and property management sector. In addition, over the past 10 years Bernadette has also been active in the homeless sector serving as a board member at the Calgary Homeless Foundation. Ms. Majdell will step into the role of CEO of HomeSpace December 12, 2016. "We are very excited to have Bernadette's experience, knowledge and passion at the helm as we continue to grow and expand our capacity to meet the housing needs of Calgary's most vulnerable citizens," said David McIlveen.

About HomeSpace Society

HomeSpace is an innovative affordable housing provider focused on collaborative and innovative housing options for Calgary's most vulnerable. HomeSpace exists to significantly advance community-based planning and delivery of affordable housing and to increase the number of specialized affordable housing units. For more information, visit HomeSpace.org.

About Calgary Homeless Foundation

The Calgary Homeless Foundation is a catalyst and enabler for Systems and Service Agencies to optimize client success. CHF focuses on four strategic pillars of work; Research and Development, Community Mobilization, Funder of Outcomes and Impact, and Public and Political Will. CHF addresses gaps and identifies best practices to improve the system of care. Through mobilization of collective impact, CHF is committed to moving forward in partnership with the many homeless-serving agencies, the private sector, government partners, the faith community, other foundations and all Calgarians to end homelessness in Calgary. For more information, visit calgaryhomeless.com.

