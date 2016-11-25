Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2016) - Jaguar Financial Corporation (TSXV: JFC) (the "Company") has agreed with its CEO Vic Alboini to terminate the Company's severance obligation of $593,374 and the CEO's $200,000 annual salary which would have resulted in a salary payment of $800,000 over an estimated four year period.

In return for a relinquishment of approximately $1,393,374 in severance and salary, the Company has made a payment of $450,000 to the CEO's management services company or 32.3% of the $1,393,374 that would otherwise have been payable. Mr. Alboini, who is the largest shareholder of the Company, continues as CEO of Jaguar, without any salary.

About Jaguar Financial Corporation

Jaguar is a Canadian merchant bank that generally invests in undervalued, overlooked and underappreciated public companies where Jaguar determines that one or more changes could be made to create shareholder value.

