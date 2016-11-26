

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German airline group Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) Friday announced that the strike by pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit will result in 137 flight cancellations on Saturday, affecting roughly 30,000 passengers. The cancellations will include 88 intercontinental flights.



As the pilots' union has announced a continuation of their strike for Saturday, all long-haul flights operated by Lufthansa will be affected.



However, over 95 percent of all Lufthansa Group flights will take place on Saturday. Of approximately 3,000 scheduled Lufthansa Group flights, 2,863 will be operating as planned. Lufthansa has also put a special flight schedule into effect.



The company noted that the four days of strikes have affected 345,000 passengers overall, with a total of 2,755 flight cancellations.



The Group airlines Eurowings, Germanwings, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Air Dolomiti and Brussels Airlines are not affected by the strike.



In an earlier statement, Lufthansa had said that it is calling on the pilots' union once more to develop a joint solution for the dispute through arbitration. Harry Hohmeister of Lufthansa said, 'The status quo is that we pay our pilots significantly more than our competitors do. As members of the executive board, we are responsible for more than 120,000 employees and want to keep Lufthansa viable for the future. That will not be possible with a demand for a 20 percent increase in pay.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX