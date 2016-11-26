NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - November 25, 2016) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 9, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuit against Agria Corporation (NYSE: GRO), if they purchased the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADRs") between December 16, 2011 through November 4, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Agria and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 9, 2017.

Agria and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 4, 2016, Agria revealed that it received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") stating that the NYSE decided to commence proceedings to delist Agria ADRs from the NYSE. The NYSE's letter further claimed that Agria: (i) through a top executive and other intermediaries engaged in trading intended to artificially inflate Agria's stock price, including to improperly avoid having the company delisted for failing to comply with NYSE's continued listing standards; and (ii) provided incomplete, misleading, or false information in connection with investigations related to these issues.

