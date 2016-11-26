sprite-preloader
Samstag, 26.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,594 Euro		+0,471
+3,59 %
WKN: 938461 ISIN: US45256B1017 Ticker-Symbol: ILR 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPAX LABORATORIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IMPAX LABORATORIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IMPAX LABORATORIES INC
IMPAX LABORATORIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IMPAX LABORATORIES INC13,594+3,59 %