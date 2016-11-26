Few Days Left to Apply to the New Season 9 of Stars of Science

DOHA, Qatar, November 26, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Qatar Foundation's edutainment show is welcoming new applicants to season 9 until December 1, 2016

With just a few final days left before the application period ends for the next season, Arab innovators from across the MENA region are encouraged to submit their entries for a spot in Qatar Foundation's hit TV show, Stars of Science. Applicants who proceed after the auditions are granted support and guidance from worldwide renowned experts and access to state-of-the-art facilities in Doha, Qatar, while they develop their innovative idea to a marketable prototype. The four remaining finalists in the highly competitive show, broadcasted on MBC4, earn a share of 600,000 USD of seed-funding after an online public and jury vote.

Qualified applicants are Arab nationals between the ages of 18 and 35, with an innovative idea and readiness to compete on the show. To apply, log on to http://www.starsofscience.com before the closing date of December 1, 2016.

Heading to its ninth year, Stars of Science has long served as a launch pad for the careers of dozens of impactful innovations in the information technology, energy, and environment and health sectors. It has also been the accelerator for the careers of many Arab entrepreneurs. Stars of Science has proven popular this year as in years past, breaking records for digital engagement. The show has garnered over 8.5 million views on Youtube, Facebook and Instagram. Over Season 8 alone, four million unique users interacted with its online channels.

Those submitting applications are taking a first step of a journey that could bring their innovation idea to the science and technology forefront. Candidates will be selected through an intensive process, guided by an expert jury. The candidates will travel to Doha, Qatar, where they will be challenged to develop their projects to benefit their communities, region and world.

"It may come as a surprise for viewers that I was unsuccessful when I applied for Season 6 in 2014," said Sadeem Qdaisat, Season 8 winner. "My story should serve as encouragement for anyone considering applying to Stars of Science. Like all rewarding endeavors, success often stems from a leap of faith. I will never regret having said yes to this opportunity, thanks to Qatar Foundation. Stars of Science continually reminds us, when connected with resources and expertise, we feel empowered to maximize our efforts and outstrip every expectation."

Season 8 came to a conclusion last Saturday, November 19th, in a thrilling finale that combined free online and jury voting. Sadeem Qdaisat of Jordan came first, Abderrahim Bourouis of Algeria got 2nd place, Sevag Babikian of Lebanon won 3rd place and Ghassan Yusuf of Bahrain came 4th .

