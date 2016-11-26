WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/26/16 -- HorseOPeace.com, the leader in highest quality all-natural goat milk soaps made with 100% raw goat milk, announced a Cyber Monday price cut of 25% for its all-natural toxin-free highly-moisturizing HorseOPeace.com goat milk soaps and Gift Packs to pamper, protect and keep skin healthy.

For Holiday Shopping, goat milk soaps will be available $3 to $4.50 for a 4.5-ounce bar and a range of Gift Packs at below $5 up to $20 for baskets and bowls of choice goat milk soaps, Shea butter cream, lip balm, wood soap trays and more that will offer a pampering skincare experience.

The Cyber Monday prices are below the 15% price cuts of Black Friday weekend, and HorseOPeace.com ships free for purchases above $40, as the company does throughout the year.

Elizabeth Sanders, founder of HorseOPeace.com, said, "Our customers across America and around the world make a point of stocking up on Cyber Monday and they enjoy year-round discounts through the HorseOPeace.com Soap Club, where special pricing is always available."

She said, "At HorseOPeace.com our competitive advantage is that we use 100% raw goat milk that has a wonderfully moisturizing effect. We are always pleased when customers write to tell us how our goat milk soaps helped their dry and sensitive skin or conditions such as eczema or psoriasis."

Husband Nick Sanders, an IT executive who designed the state-of-the-art www.HorseOPeace.com website, said, "We provide an online shopping experience that offer easy access to products and an information-rich experience to help consumers seeking the best in skincare products at affordable prices."

In an iHeart Radio interview of Elizabeth last week she discussed the benefits of HorseOPeace.com goat milk soaps as public interest in toxin-free soaps has risen since the FDA banned toxic ingredients in antibacterial soaps recently.

Based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where they recently purchased 22 acres on which they plan to build and have room for many goats, in her open way with people Elizabeth shares her story about family and business at her website, www.HorseOPeace.com and her blog. HorseOPeace.com goat milk soap and related products are available online at HorseOPeace.com, Facebook, Amazon and elsewhere. The Sanders family of Horse 'O Peace Ranch is active in social media at Facebook.com/HorseOPeace, Twitter.com/HorseOPeace, Instagram.com/HorseOPeaceRanch and the company's website, www.HorseOPeace.com. For media contact Brian Dobson at DobsonPR.com or BD (at) DobsonPR.com.

