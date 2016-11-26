MT. LAUREL, NJ--(Marketwired - November 26, 2016) - You're closer than you think to the education you need to advance your career to the next level.

Wilmington University's Burlington, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Joint Base-McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst locations make graduate degree and certificate programs easily accessible to South Jersey's busy professionals. The Graduate Studies Fair on Wednesday, November 30, will help professionals and adult student attendees to find out more about advanced education options from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Hotel ML, located at 915 Route 73 in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

This free and informative event was developed to help mid-career bachelor's degree holders with an interest in evolving within their fields to have the opportunity to learn about the master's and doctoral degrees and dual-credit certificate programs (wilmu.edu/certificates) that Wilmington University offers. University faculty and staff will be on hand to present overviews of the many program options and answer attendees' questions. Attendees will also have the chance to review and consider the many courses, areas of study, potential industry benefits and financial assistance services that are available.

To attend the open house in person, RSVP at wilmu.edu/NJGradFair. Can't make it in person? Attend the interactive online graduate information session on Nov. 30, 2016, at 12 noon, which can also be accessed via wilmu.edu/NJGradFair.

"The purpose of the Graduate Studies Fair is to help make New Jersey residents aware of the graduate education opportunities available to them in New Jersey, both in the classroom and online," said Dr. Jacque R. Varsalona, Assistant Vice President for Institutional Advancement. "The $35 application fee will be waived for any attendees who choose to enter one of the university's graduate programs."

With graduate programs in more than 70 specialties taught by real-world experienced professionals and with flexible course formats and affordable tuition, Wilmington University's graduate-level offerings are designed to support your career goals while fitting into students' budgets and busy schedules.

Find out how Wilmington University's graduate studies can provide solid steps to career advancement. Pre-register for the event at at wilmu.edu/NJGradFair. More information is also available at any of Wilmington University's convenient locations in New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland, which you can locate online at wilmu.edu/locations.

To speak in person to a university representative, contact the University Information Center at wilmu.edu/contact or call toll free: 877- 967-5464.

About Wilmington University

Wilmington University is a private, nonprofit institution committed to providing flexible, career-oriented, traditional and online associate, undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degree programs. Ranked as the second fastest growing nonprofit doctoral institution in America 2004 - 2014 by The Almanac of The Chronicle of Higher Education, affordable tuition, academic excellence and individualized attention are hallmarks of the University that enable greater student success in their chosen careers. For more information, contact Wilmington University at 302-356-INFO (4636), via email at infocenter@wilmu.edu, or visit our website: www.wilmu.edu.

