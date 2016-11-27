ArabiaWeather Partners with UK Met Office to Offer Weather-Related Training in Middle East and Africa

DUBAI, UAE, November 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

ArabiaWeather Inc. - the leading provider of weather products, services and solutions to consumers and businesses in the Middle East - has signed an agreement with the United Kingdom's national weather service, the Met Office, to promote its training products to organizations and governments in the Arab World and across the region. Under the five-year agreement, ArabiaWeather will present the Met Office's extensive training products to prospective customers and third parties, thereby offering meteorological institutions in the Middle East and Africa the chance to benefit from the Met Office's expertise.

According to the terms of the agreement, ArabiaWeather will endeavor to promote Met Office products and training materials across the region. The agreement covers nations across the Middle East and Africa.

On his part, Mohammed Al-Shaker, CEO of ArabiaWeather Inc. said, "This is yet another partnership that is aligned with ArabiaWeather's strategy to bring world class meteorological services to the region. We strive to bring the best weather products into the MENA region, which is suffering from adverse weather effects, costing the economy considerable losses."

In turn, Sally Wolkowski, Head of the Met Office College, said, "The Met Office is delighted to be working with ArabiaWeather on this venture and has been at the forefront of global weather and climate science for 160 years. We combine the latest science with ground-breaking advances in technology and local understanding to deliver operational advantage to our customers.Our knowledge, experience and flexibility allow us to apply our science across business and government, managing the risks and opportunities presented by our weather as they arise."

ArabiaWeather is the leading provider of weather products, services and solutions to consumers and businesses in the Middle East. It provides weather decision-support solutions to businesses across the region, including sectors that are enormously affected by weather conditions such as Media, Aviation, Oil/Gas, Agriculture, Insurance and Retail, in addition to other fields that benefit from weather information. These solutions help businesses reduce costs, enhance safety and drive efficiency in their operations.

Editors' notes:

The Met Office is the UK's National Meteorological Service, providing 24/7 world-renowned scientific excellence in weather, climate and environmental forecasts and severe weather warnings for the protection of life and property. http://www.metoffice.gov.uk

