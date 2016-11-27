MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS Driver Lewis Hamilton creates the ultimate SPG Moment on The St. Regis Abu Dhabi Helipad

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --In an adrenaline fueled exclusive event with the MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, the globally renowned loyalty program, Starwood Preferred Guest celebrates the ultimate SPG Moment, welcoming team driver Lewis Hamilton to the highest active helipad in the Middle East at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi.

Photo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161127/443034

As Formula One fever sweeps the capital during the most prominent event in the Abu Dhabi calendar, a weekend that brings together the most discerning global travelers for the closing of the championship, SPG surpasses expectations with an out of this world exclusive racing experience the night before the 2016 Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix final race. At 255m, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi helipad took exhilaration to new heights presenting a high tech simulation race with Triple World Champion Lewis Hamilton, surrounded by stunning panoramic views of the capital, a truly unforgettable sensory experience.

With the 2016 Championship still undecided, Lewis Hamilton is the 2008, 2014 and 2015 Formula One World Champion and holds more race victories than any other British driver in the history of Formula One. Lewis Hamilton commented "The energy on the helipad of The St. Regis Abu Dhabi was incredible, and the views were spectacular. It was a fantastic evening with our partners at SPG and some amazing fans. Experiences like this are something you can't even imagine, and will never forget!"

In 2012, SPG announced a global strategic partnership with MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, becoming the official Team Partner, including hosting the team as they travel to various Grand Prix venues on the Formula One calendar.

Daniel Kerzner, VP Digital, Loyalty and Partnership Marketing SPG: "Tonight's event at The St. Regis with team driver Lewis Hamilton was literally over the top. We were able to capture some breath-taking social first content that will support a massive online campaign in the coming days. We're thrilled to be able to showcase Abu Dhabi to the world like never before."

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi's General Manager, Moustafa Sakr, comments: "What a thrill to host the action. We're wishing Lewis and the MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS team the best of luck in tomorrow's final race, we will be watching"







