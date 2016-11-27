Can New Streaming Taxes Harm Netflix Stock?
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Netflix stock could be in trouble as video streaming taxes gain popularity across several U.S. cities, most recently in Pasadena, California.
I know it's hard to interrupt your The Queen or Gilmore Girls binge, but you might want to pay attention, as your Netflix bill might be getting a nine percent price hike someday soon. (Source: "Netflix tax" may.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Netflix stock could be in trouble as video streaming taxes gain popularity across several U.S. cities, most recently in Pasadena, California.
I know it's hard to interrupt your The Queen or Gilmore Girls binge, but you might want to pay attention, as your Netflix bill might be getting a nine percent price hike someday soon. (Source: "Netflix tax" may.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...