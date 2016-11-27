

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cuba's former president and its revolutionary leader Fidel Castro has died, aged 90.



Castro's brother and successor, President Raul Castro announced the news on state television in a late night broadcast. 'The commander in chief of the Cuban revolution died.... Towards victory, always!,'he said.



The country has declared a period of official mourning until December 4.



It was in 1959 that Castro toppled the government, introducing a Communist revolution. For his supporters, he gave Cuba back to the people, while critics call him a dictator.



He was Cuban president for 49 years, and was the longest serving non-royal leader of the 20th Century. In 2006, he temporarily handed over power to his brother following his acute intestinal ailment. Two years later, Raul Castro officially became president.



As per reports, he has survived 638 assassination attempts.



