sprite-preloader
Sonntag, 27.11.2016 BÃ¶rsentÃ¤glich Ã¼ber 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,114 Euro		+0,064
+0,49 %
WKN: A2ASAQ ISIN: SE0008613970 Ticker-Symbol: ECRE 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SECTRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SECTRA AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SECTRA AB
SECTRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SECTRA AB13,114+0,49 %