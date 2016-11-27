International medical imaging IT company SectraÂ (http://www.sectra.com/) (STO:SECTB) announces that ProMedica is adding the Sectra Cardiology Module into its existing enterprise imaging architecture. Through integration with the Epic Cupid reporting module, physicians will have combined access to their patients' complete imaging history for both radiology and cardiology.

ProMedica's twelve hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan provide 4.7 million patient encounters annually. All the facilities utilize Sectra PACS and, earlier this year, the Sectra VNA architecture was configured to prepare for the inclusion of cardiology and other non-radiology images. Cardiac catherization and cardiac ultrasound images will be viewed in the Sectra PACS and archived in the Sectra VNA.

"ProMedica and Sectra have a long history of collaboration. The ability to easily access images from both radiology and cardiology will allow us to continue delivering excellent patient care and improve communication between disciplines," says Debi Brobst, VP of Applications at ProMedica.Â

About Sectra's enterprise imaging solution

Sectra's complete enterprise imaging offering is modular and supports the most image-intense departments-radiology, pathology, cardiology and orthopaedics. Being built on the same technical platform, customers can easily extend a departmental solution to create a comprehensive VNA and enterprise image management solution without major investments or the replacement of existing components.

About ProMedica

ProMedica is a non-profit healthcare organization serving northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Driven by the mission to improve patient's health and well-being, ProMedica offers a full range of diagnostic, medical and surgical specialties. For more information, visit www.promedica.org

About Sectra

With more than 20 years of innovation and 1,700 installations, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an Enterprise Image Management solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology, orthopaedics), VNA and Cross Enterprise Workflow solutions. For the third consecutive year in the US and the second consecutive year globally, Sectra PACS has been awarded 'Best in KLAS' for highest customer satisfaction.

