

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting more than 20 points or 0.6 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,260-point plateau, and the market may extend its gains on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, with uninspired economic data capped by pressure on crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher on Friday and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, telecoms and property stocks.



For the day, the index picked up 20.20 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 3,261.94 after trading between 3,209.60 and 3,262.44. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 8.36 points or 0.39 percent to end at 2,129.85.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.94 percent, while Bank of China jumped 1.16 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 1.35 percent, China Life shed 0.23 percent, Ping An gained 0.99 percent, China Unicom spiked 1.89 percent, Vanke advanced 1.00 percent, Gemdale perked 1.54 percent and PetroChina was up 0.66 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is slightly positive as stocks moved higher during Friday's abbreviated trade - again sending the major averages to new record closing highs.



The Dow climbed 68.96 points or 0.4 percent to 19,152.14, while the NASDAQ rose 18.24 points or 0.3 percent to 5,398.92 and the S&P added 8.63 points or 0.4 percent to 2,213.35. For the week, the S&P added 1.4 percent, while the Dow and NASDAQ both added 1.5 percent.



Trading activity was relatively light as many traders remained away from their desks following the Thanksgiving holiday, and the stock markets closed in early afternoon.



On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department said that the trade deficit in goods widened much more than expected in October.



But the price of crude oil showed a substantial move to the downside on Friday as crude oil for December delivery plunged $1.90 to $46.06 a barrel after dipping $0.07 to $47.96 a barrel on Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX