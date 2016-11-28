

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market ended a seven-session winning streak and is notably lower on Monday, with a stronger yen weighing on exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 149.30 points or 0.81 percent to 18,231.92, off a low of 18,227.51 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony and Panasonic are losing more than 1 percent each, Toshiba and Canon are adding more than 1 percent each. Automaker Toyota is advancing 1 percent, while Honda is lower by 0.7 percent.



Fast Retailing is losing 0.8 percent and SoftBank is lower by almost 2 percent. In the oil space, Inpex is down almost 2 percent and JX Holdings is losing more than 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Konami Holdings is rising more than 2 percent, while Pacific Metals and Mitsubishi Corp are gaining 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Sumco Corp. is lower by more than 4 percent, Suzuki Motor is down more than 3 percent and Taiyo Yuden is losing almost 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 111 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed moderately higher on Friday in an abbreviated session. Trading activity on the day was relatively light, however, as many traders remained away from their desks following the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday.



The Dow climbed 68.96 points or 0.4 percent to 19,152.14, the Nasdaq rose 18.24 points or 0.3 percent to 5,398.92 and the S&P 500 advanced 8.63 points or 0.4 percent to 2,213.35.



The major European markets also ended modestly higher on Friday. While the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both edged up by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil prices moved sharply lower on Friday amid uncertainty about whether the members of OPEC will be able to agree on a cut in production at a meeting next week. WTI crude for December delivery plunged $1.90 or 4 percent to $46.06 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



