

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global investment firm KKR (KKR) announced that the company and Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited agreed to invest in Capital Juda Limited through a combination of new ordinary shares and perpetual convertible bond securities for HKD1.477 billion or $191 million. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory and Capital Juda shareholder approvals.



Following completion of transaction, Sino-Ocean will own an approximate 16% stake in Capital Juda and KKR will own an approximate 12% stake in Capital Juda, in each case on a fully diluted basis.



Capital Juda is a Hong Kong-listed subsidiary of Beijing Capital Land, a leading Chinese real estate developer listed in Hong Kong and controlled by Beijing Capital Group.



Sino-Ocean sees great potential for China's outlets sector given the segment's defensive fundamentals through economic cycles. KKR makes its investment from its China Growth Fund.



The investment marks the second collaboration between Sino-Ocean and KKR, which first established a Chinese real estate joint venture in 2011.



The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited is the sole financial adviser to Capital Juda.



