Top 10 Aerial Photos from Around the World

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyPixel, the world's largest community dedicated to aerial photography, today released its top picks of aerial photos taken by photographers and drone enthusiasts from around the world. These 10 photos were considered to be some of the best works submitted to the SkyPixel 2016 Photo Contest thus far.

The SkyPixel 2016 Photo Contest is still accepting entries and will continue to run until December 30, 2016. Photographs from any type of aerial platform are welcome and participants can submit as many photos as they like throughout the contest period. Participants can choose to take part either in the Professional category or as an Enthusiast (i.e. those that do aerial photography as a hobby). The contest is in partnership with TIME, Condé Nast Traveler and Fstoppers who have provided esteemed judges and photography experts to evaluate the entries. To enter the contest: https://www.skypixel.com/events/photocontest2016

The SkyPixel 2016 Photo Contest is sponsored by DJI, Epson, Adobe, Insta360 and Ctrip. The grand prize, valued over USD 5,500, includes the recently releasedInspire 2, Mavic Pro and Epson Moverio BT-300 smart glasses. Other fabulous prizes include the DJI Phantom 4 Pro, Osmo, Osmo+, Osmo Mobile and the 'Above the World: Earth Through a Drone's Eye' coffee table book.

The SkyPixel 2016 Photo Contest joins DJI's 10th Anniversary Celebration to highlight the spectacular images that aerial technologies can create. The goal is to show the world why aerial imaging is the next evolution of photographic art and showcase new talents from around the world.

1. Infinity Road to Transylvania by Calin Stan - The Drone.ro

The true beauty and winding nature of Cheia (DN1A), a road in Romania that leads you into Transylvania, can only be shown through aerials as depicted here.

https://www.skypixel.com/photos/infinite-road-to-transylvania-1

2. Ship Wreck at L'Agulhas by Dirke Heydenrych

A dramatic sunset is the perfect backdrop for this shipwreck off the Cape L'Algulhas headland in South Africa

https://www.skypixel.com/photos/ship-wreck-at-l-agulhas

3. Dronie by Manish Mamtani

A bridge caked in snow in New Hampshire was the perfect opportunity for Manish Mamtani and his wife, both wearing bright clothing, to create a contrasting "dronie" (selfie taken by drone) against the monotonous white winter cold.

https://www.skypixel.com/photos/dronie-c3ee5836-fcf0-4835-a4bf-c5168e33e3bf

4. by 225158586

Rice terraces are more commonly synonymous with Bali, but the man-made phenomenon also occurs throughout Asia, as user 225158586 showcases the presence of this unique feature in Fujian through aerial means.

https://www.skypixel.com/photos/ed888842-9de9-4297-9b9e-ab7b9f72e689

5. WWII airplane by Salim Madjd

A World War 2 airplane at the outdoor display of the Belarusian Great Patriotic War Museum is caked in snow from a light snowstorm overnight, with a photo taken during 'blue hour' in the early morning.

https://www.skypixel.com/photos/dji_0520_w4v_skypix-jpg

6. Crop Triangle by Eddie Oosthuizen

Crop irrigation and agriculture can also be fascinating visually, as shown here with a barren triangle forming between three crop types planted in a circular motion for efficient irrigation.

https://www.skypixel.com/photos/dji_0326-hdr-jpg

7. Barskog by Atle Goutbeek

The sun and snow form a beautiful contrast in a wintery forest

https://www.skypixel.com/photos/barskog

8. Night lights by jeff

A private superyacht stands out with its lights in the dark waters at night from above

https://www.skypixel.com/photos/night-lights-cdeaad6c-bd20-4d41-8f17-dc741403c4c8

9. Winter by Tomasz Walczack

A road cuts through the harsh starkness of a forest experiencing winter.

https://www.skypixel.com/photos/winter-0e7080d6-96f4-429b-8a49-81924ad726c2

10. Camel by ABBAS RASTEGAR

Camels cast a long shadow in the sun of the desert on a trek to find water

https://www.skypixel.com/photos/camel-bdd40a7c-265c-4c2b-924a-e285db2060ce

About SkyPixel

About SkyPixel

SkyPixelwas founded in 2014 and has become a leading global community for aerial photographers and videographers. The platform has over one million registered users and hosts thousands of aerial images and videos uploaded daily by users from around the world.Leading works have received over 1 million views. The world's largest aerial photography contest was hosted by SkyPixel in 2015, with over 11,000 entries received from 146 countries. In addition, SkyPixel also promotes the growth of the aerial community, with an educational section featuring key experts of aerial imaging who provide tips on how to produce the best aerial photography. www.skypixel.com










