

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. service sector optimism weakened in three months to November as profitability declined, the latest quarterly Service Sector Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Monday.



Business and professional services firms reported that business volumes barely increased and they are expected to fall slightly in coming quarter.



The share of firms expecting to expand their business over the year ahead were in a clear minority in both sub-sectors. Nonetheless, hiring intentions remain strong with employment growth expected to accelerate next quarter.



'Optimism among firms in the UK service sector has fallen this quarter, as rising costs and sluggish volumes of business have led to a drop in profitability,' Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist, said.



'The Autumn Statement will have offered some comfort to businesses as the Government looks to build on the UK's economic strengths, with an Industrial Strategy that helps deliver growth across the country,' the economist added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX