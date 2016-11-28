NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 28, 2016) - The best deals this holiday shopping season can be found at B&H Photo's dedicated Cyber Monday web page, featuring major savings on the best tech toys and electronics. Shoppers can sort by price range, category, and product popularity to find the right gift at the right price. For those who are not sure what to get, in-depth buying guides at the bottom of the page can help give a better idea.

Featured Deals:

$400 off the Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera kit. Comprising everything needed to shoot and print photos, the Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 75-300mm Lenses and Printer Kit from B&H bundles the sleek DSLR body, wide-to-short telephoto and telephoto zoom lenses, and a protective shoulder bag with an all-in-one inkjet printer. https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1301275-REG/canon_eos_rebel_t6_dslr.html

$600.00 off the 3DR Solo Quadcopter kit ($349.95) includes the Solo Gimbal, a 3-axis stabilizer compatible with a GoPro HERO3+ or HERO4 action camera.

Fujifilm instax mini 8 Instant Film Camera is a compact camera that supports the use of Fujifilm instax mini type film to produce instant credit card-sized prints. In regard to imaging, the instax mini 8 features a Fujinon 60mm lens that is capable of focusing as close as 2' away. A built-in flash provides additional illumination for exposures when working in low-light conditions and automatic exposure control helps to ensure consistently accurate exposures in a variety of lighting conditions. https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/909242-REG/fujifilm_16273439_instax_mini_8_camera.html

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, audio, and the latest trending technologies, including drones, virtual reality, and 3D Printers, B&H Photo Video is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force, excellent customer service, and fast, reliable shipping. Visitors to the website can access a variety of enlightening articles and educational videos. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 40 years.

Customers making purchases on the B&H website can now make a split payment with multiple credit cards, a useful feature for those with limited credit on their individual cards. Previously, this method of payment was only available to customers when purchasing by phone or in store.

Many items can now be ordered online and picked up at our NYC Superstore. Add any qualifying items to your shopping cart and select STORE PICKUP. You will then have an opportunity to indicate who will be making the pickup, if it is someone other than yourself. You'll receive an email (up to 45 minutes) after completing your order, indicating that your order is ready for pickup at the B&H SuperStore.

The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational photographic content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists, as well as photography industry experts. You can even view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost photographers and interviews with some of photography's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to these videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The expo continues all year round in the camera kiosks at B&H. Featuring the newest cameras, the kiosks are manned by manufacturer representatives, who are there to guide you and demonstrate the latest photographic technology. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest technology gear.

