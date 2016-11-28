As many trucks carried between 01 January and 25 November 2016 as in the full year 2015

Le Shuttle Freight, Eurotunnel's truck carrying service continue its record breaking growth.

Between 01 January and Friday 25 November 2016, 1,483,741 trucks were transported, the same number as in the whole of 2015, which was itself a record breaking year. In the first ten months of 2016, Le Shuttle Freight grew by more than 12%, largely outperforming the market, which only increased by 5%.

Jo Willacy, Eurotunnel Commercial Director, stated: "Our business creates extraordinary value for our customers who are themselves confident in their outlook for 2017. The investment programme we have pursued, will ensure that we are able to continue this growth through the coming years.

