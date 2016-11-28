Regulatory News:

Skanska (STO:SKAB) has signed a contract with Great Ormond Street Hospital to build the Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Diseases in Children in London, UK. The contract is worth GBP 60M, about SEK 700M, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska UK in the fourth quarter 2016.

This is the third phase of redevelopment for the world-renowned medical facility. It will support the hospital's vision of driving forward new treatments and cures for children with rare diseases. Skanska will be responsible for the design, construction and mechanical and electrical fit-out of the facility, which will operate as a partnership between Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust, University College London and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity.

The contract award builds on the successful working relationship that Skanska has established with Great Ormond Street Hospital while working on the Premier Inn Clinical Building, the second phase of the redevelopment, which will complete the Mittal Children's Medical Centre.

Work is due to start in January 2017 and set to conclude in late 2018.

Skanska UK reported revenues of about SEK 18 billion in 2015. It has around 5,500 employees. The company is active in building and civil construction, utilities and building services, as well as facilities management and commercial development.

The information provided herein is such as Skanska AB is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU market securities act (EU) no. 596/2014.

Skanska is one of the world's leading project development and construction groups with expertise in construction, development of commercial and residential projects and public-private partnerships. Based on its global green experience, Skanska aims to be the clients' first choice for Green solutions. The Group currently has 43,100 employees in selected home markets in Europe and in the US. Skanska's sales in 2015 totaled SEK 155 billion.

