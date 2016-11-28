Regulatory News:

Medivir AB (STO:MVIRB) today announces that a phase IIb open-label study of the combination of simeprevir, odalasvir and AL-335, also known as JNJ-4178, has been initiated by Janssen Research Development, LLC., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson Johnson (Janssen), in treatment-naive and treatment-experienced subjects with chronic hepatitis C virus infection without cirrhosis. This global, multi-center study includes clinical trial sites in North America, Europe and Asia and forms part of Janssen's global development program for JNJ-4178.

The objectives of the phase IIb study are to investigate the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of JNJ-4178/ AL-335 (800mg QD), odalasvir (25mg QD), and simeprevir (75mg QD) in treatment-naive and treatment-experienced non-cirrhotic subjects with chronic hepatitis C virus genotype 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 infection.

Patients in the study will receive the triple combination for either six or eight weeks, and the primary efficacy endpoint will be the percentage of patients with a sustained virological response 12 weeks after the end of treatment (SVR12).

An ongoing phase IIa study is assessing the same triple combination in patients with or without compensated cirrhosis.

Further information on the trial planning and conduct can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov with identifier NCT02765490.

Medivir is required under the Securities Markets Act to make the information in this press release public.

The information was submitted for publication at 8.30 CET on 28 November 2016.

About Medivir

Medivir is a research based pharmaceutical company with a research focus on oncology and infectious diseases. We have a leading competence within protease inhibitor design and nucleotide/nucleoside science and we are dedicated to develop innovative pharmaceuticals that meet great unmet medical need. Our commercial organization provides a portfolio of specialty care pharmaceuticals on the Nordic market. Medivir is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap List.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161127005089/en/

Contacts:

Medivir AB

Richard Bethell, CSO

mobile +46 (0)72-704 3211

or

Ola Burmark, CFO

mobile: +46 (0) 725 480 580