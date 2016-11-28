MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - November 28, 2016) - ZL Technologies, Inc. (ZL), the leader in unified information governance and analytics for the large enterprise, will present its GDPR-compliant file management capabilities at the 2016 IICE Europe Summit in Frankfurt, Germany. As a component of ZL File Analysis and Management (ZL FAM), these capabilities enable companies to address the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by locating and taking action on personally identifiable information (PII) within their file share environment.

With GDPR becoming enforceable in 2018, organizations that process EU citizen data will soon carry the burden of responding to subject requests for data deletion, access, transfer, and correction. Under GDPR, violations could carry fines of up to EUR 20 million, or 4% of a company's global annual turnover, making an effective file management strategy essential.

ZL FAM accommodates GDPR requirements using accelerated analysis and advanced visualization capabilities to locate areas with PII across file share systems, ECMs, SharePoint, etc. Metadata and content analysis then enable organizations to identify and tag files for deletion, access privileges management, retention policy coordination, and production for subject access requests.

The Information Management, Investigations, Compliance and eDiscovery (IICE) Europe Summit is an ideal event for ZL's presentation, bringing together industry leaders from IT, Legal, Compliance, and Records Management. In addition to holding a sponsored booth at the event, Kon Leong, CEO of ZL, will present on the challenges of protecting privacy in file share environments and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. The event will take place in Frankfurt, Germany, November 29-30, and the details of Leong's speaking session are as follows:

Speaking Session Title: "Privacy in Public: The File Shares Challenge"

Time: 9:30-10:05AM, Tuesday, November 29

Location: Flemings Conference Hotel, Room #5

Please see the event webpage for more information, or click here to schedule a free GDPR consultation.

About ZL Technologies, Inc.

ZL Technologies makes Unified Archive® software (ZL UA) to enable large enterprises to manage all unstructured content such as email, files, and instant messages to satisfy corporate needs for eDiscovery, records management, regulatory compliance, information governance, and storage management. By providing singular and comprehensive data management architecture, it also enables business content to be leveraged proactively for analytics and competitive advantage, via ZL Enterprise Analytics' (ZL EA). ZL UA's unique differentiator is its unified architecture, which consolidates all applications and billions of documents under one platform, thus eliminating today's fractured data silos which significantly raise operating costs, increase legal risk, and derail effective Big Data analytics initiatives. Demonstrating a proven track record with Global 500 customers, ZL has emerged as the technology leader in harnessing unstructured "Big Data" for strategic advantage. For more information, please visit www.zlti.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Somerville

PAN Communications

esomerville@pancomm.com

415-544-7200