sprite-preloader
Montag, 28.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

55,61 Euro		-0,388
-0,69 %
WKN: A0ND40 ISIN: BE0003884047 Ticker-Symbol: NVJN 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
UMICORE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UMICORE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,40
55,94
09:01
55,83
56,01
09:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UMICORE SA
UMICORE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UMICORE SA55,61-0,69 %