First Description of BT1718, a toxin-conjugated Bicycle targeting MT1-MMP

Bicycle Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) product platform, announced today that the company will present preclinical data highlighting the development of its lead molecule BT1718. This program is the first example of its Bicycle Drug Conjugate® technology which allows toxins to be targeted to tumour types of high unmet medical need. These data will be presented at the 28th EORTC-NCI-AACR 2016 Symposium on Molecular Targets and Therapeutics to be held in Munich, Germany from November 29th through December 2nd, 2016.

Details for the poster presentations at the 28th EORTC-NCI-AACR are as follows:

Title: Development of BT1718, a Bicycle Drug Conjugate® (BDC) targeting MT1-MMP for treatment of solid tumours

Session: Molecular target agents 1

Poster #: P013

Date Time: Nov. 29, 11:45 a.m. 6:30 p.m. CET





Title: Design and characterization of a high affinity and selective bicyclic peptide binder to MT1-MMP for development of a treatment for solid tumours

Session: Drug Design

Poster #: P024

Date Time: Nov. 30, 10:15 a.m. 5:00 p.m. CET

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics is developing a new class of medicines to treat oncology and other important diseases based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) product platform. Bicycles exhibit an affinity and exquisite target specificity usually associated with antibodies, whilst a low molecular weight delivers rapid and deep tissue penetration enabling more efficient tumour targeting. Their peptidic nature provides a "tuneable" pharmacokinetic half-life and a renal route of clearance, avoiding the liver and gastrointestinal tract toxicities often seen with other drug modalities. Bicycle Therapeutics is rapidly advancing towards the clinic with BT1718 and is collaborating in oncology and other areas to realise the full potential of the technology. Bicycle Therapeutics' unique intellectual property is based on the work initiated at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, U.K., by the scientific founders of the company, Sir Gregory Winter and Professor Christian Heinis. Bicycle Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, U.K., with a U.S. subsidiary in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.bicycletherapeutics.com.

