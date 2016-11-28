Latest transactions to provide financing to Exterion Media in the UK and Roompot in the Netherlands

KKR today announced the closing of two direct lending transactions, which will provide financing for Roompot, a leading operator of holiday parks, and Exterion Media, a leading outdoor advertising company in the UK and Europe.

The two transactions will deliver over $275 million in financing and add to the track record of KKR's European direct lending platform which provides funding for medium-sized companies across Europe in need of customized funding solutions beyond traditional bank lending. Since 2014, the platform has deployed more than $1 billion across companies in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Spain, Portugal and the Benelux and sectors including industrials, consumer, retail and care services, and has supported over a dozen financial sponsors in their financing transactions.

Roompot is a leading provider of holiday parks and active in the management and operation of parks and campsites, as well as acting as a tour booking agent for over 200 parks across Europe. The deal represents one of the largest unitranche financings in recent years in the Netherlands. Over the last years, KKR's private credit business has participated in transactions for over $650 million involving four major companies in The Netherlands.

Exterion Media provides advertising space at key transport and retail spaces across the UK, France, Netherlands, Spain and Ireland. KKR Credit has recently participated in and led 6 private credit transactions for medium sized enterprises in the UK, of which Exterion is the first post the Brexit referendum.

Marc Ciancimino, Member and Head of European Private Credit at KKR, said: "Non-bank lending's structural importance in the European market is growing, and KKR Credit continues to provide alternative customized lending solutions that support the individual needs of companies. The expansion in our direct lending platform is testament to the value that these customized solutions can bring to European corporates and their shareholders."

