GCL Chairman Zhu Gongshan Named President of Global Solar Council's New Committee

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ Zhu Gongshan, Chairman of Golden Concord Holdings Limited (GCL) (GCL System Integration Technology's parent company),was recently elected President of the second committee of the Global Solar Council (GSC), the world's largest cooperation platform in thephotovoltaics (PV) industry. Zhu will lead the Council from December 2017 to December 2019.

In Zhu's acceptancespeech, he expressed hishope thatGSC will play a positive role in promoting the PV industry's development around the globe, by improvingpolicy, technology, and investment simultaneously.

Specifically, he suggested that GSC could integrate resources among different countries and districts by sharing successful operating experiences and business models between developed markets and emerging markets.

Earlier this October, Zhu invited global industry leaders to join the International Forum on Energy Transition and took them to visit the"Future Energy Forum" built by GCL. Zhu said: "In the near future, we will seek to initiate more theme activities in Southeast Asia, Western Asia, Africa, and Latin America, to support and promote photovoltaics' development in those emerging markets."

Under Zhu's leadership, GSC will also target standardized market development, easing malignant competition, resolving trade disputes, and driving a healthy industry ecosystem.

Zhu will encourage technology innovation in the PV industry, particularly among the intersection of multiple applied technologies, as well as new and traditional energy.

Moreover, Zhu suggestedthat GSCmake practical efforts, such as forming a solar power development fund, to drive financial innovation.

"It's my greatest honor to be the President of GSC's second committee. I promise to leave no stone unturned to promote the global development of thePV industry," Zhu said.

About GCL

GCL is an integrated energy group that specializes in clean, efficient and new energy. Since its foundation, GCL has committed itself to "Bringing Green Power to Life" by providing supreme energy and delivering first-rate services. With a total asset value of almost RMB 200 billion, GCL owns holding shares in five listed companies, including GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. (3800.HK), GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd. (0451.HK), and GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (002506.SZ).

About Global Solar Council

The Global Solar Council is an international organization founded in 2015 to coordinate the efforts of the world's solar energy associations. The first committee is led by Bruce Douglas -- Chairman of Solar Power Europe from Dec. 2015 to Dec. 2017. GSC's vision is to ensure that solar energy is the leading contributor to the world's energy system, by aiming to create 10 million solar jobs by 2030.

The Founding Members of the Global Solar Council (GSC) are national and regional solar associations from both established and emerging markets, including the world's largest markets of Europe, Australia, China, South America and the United States. Leading corporations across the solar supply chain also help lead the organization through the Global Solar Council Leadership Forum and are essential founding members to the organization as well.



