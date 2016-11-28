Aptuit Names Peter Gray as the New Chairman of Aptuit Holdings, LLC

GREENWICH, Connecticut, November 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Aptuit today announced that Peter Gray has been appointed Chairman of Aptuit's Board of Managers.

Mr. Gray assumes the role of Chairman having previously served as Non-Executive Director since March 2015.

Mr. Gray said, "I am honoured to assume the role of Chairman. I look forward to working with the other board members, our CEO Jonathan Goldman, and our respected scientists. Aptuit has an excellent reputation as a unique high quality Partner Research Organization (PRO). I am excited to help grow the company further whilst maintaining these core principles".

Peter has served as a Non-Executive Director for Aptuit since March 2015. He is also Chairman of UDG Healthcare and a Member of the boards of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Tekro. He was previously the Vice Chairman and CEO of ICON Clinical Research, a global provider of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical industry.

Dr. Jonathan Goldman, CEO at Aptuit commented, "I am delighted that Peter is assuming the role of Chairman at Aptuit. He brings an exceptional breadth of management experience and customer relationships in the CRO industry that will greatly aid the company as we advance our growth."

Jonathan added, "Aptuit is the only PRO able to deliver end to end fully integrated discovery as well as GMP (API and drug product) and GLP development literally under one roof."

About Aptuit

Aptuit provides the most complete set of integrated early discovery to mid-phase drug development services in the pharmaceutical industry including Drug Design & Discovery, API Development and Manufacture, Solid State Chemistry, CMC, Preclinical and IND enabling GLP/GMP programs. Fully integrated drug discovery & development services are available from our facilities in the UK, Italy, and Switzerland.

Aptuit Holdings, LLC is partnered with Welsh, Carson, and Anderson & Stowe, one of the world's leading private equity investors.

For more information, please visit http://www.aptuit.com