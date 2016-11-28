This Giving Tuesday, Board the Flying Eye Hospital With Hollywood Actor, Djimon Honsou

LONDON, November 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

This Giving Tuesday, immerse yourself into a virtual world where aviation and sight-saving innovation combine to restore sight. Blindness prevention charity Orbis is giving people the opportunity to venture inside their unique Flying Eye Hospital; via an in-depth, 360 degree virtual reality tour, voiced by Oscar-nominated actor Djimon Hounsou. View the tour with:

a phone

a computer

VR goggles

Tour now: http://www.orbis.org/flying-eye-hospital-uk

Globally, 285 million people are blind and visually impaired and 80% don't need to be. Ninety percent live in developing countries with scare access to quality eye care. Orbis transforms lives by working to eliminate avoidable blindness through long-term programmes across Africa, Asia and Latin America as well as through its Flying Eye Hospital - the world's only eye hospital on-board an MD-10 aircraft.

During the virtual tour, viewers can make their way through the plane visiting the operating theatre, on-board classroom and patient recovery room.

Acting tour guide is award-winning actor Djimon Hounsou. Known for his roles in blockbusters such as Gladiator, Blood Diamond and Amistad, Hounsou was announced as Orbis's Continental Ambassador for Africa in June 2016.

"What I appreciate most is that Orbis has a direct impact on people's lives - impact not only felt by those successfully operated on and given the gift of sight, but also the trained practitioners, empowered with the skills to continue serving their communities. This is a cause worth advocating for and just the type oforganisation that the world needs to support," says Hounsou.

Giving Tuesday, which comes hot on the heels of Cyber Friday and Black Monday, is a simple premise; following the most consumer-driven days of the year, the campaign asks people to do something for charity. Now, Orbis is asking people to support their incredible sight-saving work as well as encouraging people to share the tour with their friends, giving as many people as possible the chance to get on-board this incredible aircraft.

The first Orbis Flying Eye Hospital took to the skies in 1982. It has since visited 78 countries and helped Orbis reach hundreds of communities globally - training thousands of doctors and nurses and providing life-transforming treatments. It's also hosted a number of influential figures including Mother Teresa and Fidel Castro.

In June 2016, Orbis unveiled its brand new 'Third Generation' Flying Eye Hospital. Six years in the making, this unique aircraft will enable Orbis to have an even greater impact, preventing many more people from going needlessly blind.

The Flying Eye Hospital is set to touch down in London in March 2017. Viewers of the tour can sign-up to be the first to receive information about the MD-10's first visit to the UK.

The virtual tour has kindly been created pro-bono for Orbis by Charles Mansfield-Osborne from StreetVisit.