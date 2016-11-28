In the period from 21 November to 25 November 2016, Tryg purchased own shares for an amount of DKK 27m as part of the share buy back programme of DKK 1,000m initiated on 6 April 2016. The programme will run until 30 December 2016.



Since the share buy back programme was initiated, the total number of repurchased shares is 7,549,703at a total amount of DKK 969m corresponding to 97% of the programme.



Last week the following transactions have been made:



Number of shares Average Transaction purchase price value (DKK) --------------------------------------------------------------- 21 November 2016 27,500 128.72 3,539,852 --------------------------------------------------------------- 22 November 2016 15,000 129.39 1,940,820 --------------------------------------------------------------- 23 November 2016 75,975 130.24 9,895,052 --------------------------------------------------------------- 24 November 2016 47,500 128.72 6,114,001 --------------------------------------------------------------- 25 November 2016 42,500 127.69 5,427,029 --------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated 208,475 129.11 26,916,754 ---------------------------------------------------------------



See all transactions on each trading day in the attachment.



The share buy back programme is arranged in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation no. 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016.



With the transactions stated above, Tryg owns a total of 7,702,608 shares, corresponding to 2.7 % of the total number of shares of 282,541,204. Adjusted for own shares, the number of shares is 274,838,596.



Additional information



For further information visit tryg.com or contact Investor Relations:



-- Investor Relations Officer Gianandrea Roberti on +45 20 18 82 67 or gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk -- Investor Relations Manager Peter Brondt on +45 22 75 89 04 or peter.brondt@tryg.dk



Tryg is the second-largest insurance company in the Nordic region with activities in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Tryg provides peace of mind and value for 2.7 million customers on a daily basis. Tryg is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and 60% of the shares are held by TryghedsGruppen smba. TryghedsGruppen, annually, contributes around DKK 500m to peace of mind purposes via TrygFonden.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=606200