du Live! Presents Coldplay Live on Yas Island Abu Dhabi for New Year's Eve, Brought to You by FLASH Entertainment

ABU DHABI, UAE, November 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

In Cooperation with Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority and Yas Island

COLDPLAY RETURN TO ABU DHABI ON SATURDAY, 31 DECEMBER FOR A LIVE SHOW AT THE DU ARENA ON YAS ISLAND

TICKETS START FROM AED 350 AND WILL GO ON SALE AT 12 PM ON WEDNESDAY, 30 NOVEMBER AT WWW.TICKETMASTER.AE AND

VIRGIN MEGASTORES ACROSS THE UAE

du PRESALE BEGINS AT 12 PM ON MONDAY 28 NOVEMBER AND ENDS AT 11 AM ON WEDNESDAY 30 NOVEMBER. EXCLUSIVE du CUSTOMERS TO ENJOY 20% DISCOUNT ON ALL TICKET CATEGORIES DURING THE PRESALE PERIOD.

NYEYAS

"Kings of the stadium... a dazzling slice of pure paradise"

London Evening Standard

"A planet-sized visual spectacle" The Guardian

"A colourful, vibrant celebration of life" The Telegraph

FLASH Entertainment, the region's premier live events company, announced today that Coldplay will return to Abu Dhabi to celebrate the New Year with their UAE fans on Saturday 31 December 2016 at the du Arena, Yas Island. Coldplay's show part of the A Head Full Of Dreams Tour, presented by du Live! and brought to you by FLASH Entertainment in association with Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi's vibrant entertainment and leisure destination.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161128/443089 )



(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161128/443090 )



Since March of this year, the A Head Full Of Dreams Tour has played to ecstatic audiences across Latin America, the US and Europe, including four sold-out nights at London's Wembley Stadium. More than 2.5 million tickets have already been sold for the show, which was created by the band alongside celebrated production designers Misty Buckley and Paul Normandale. The tour reaches Australia and New Zealand in December.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 12PM on Wednesday 30 November and will be available at http://www.ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE. Presale will open to du customers at 12 PM on Monday 28 November and will end at 11 AM on Wednesday 30 November. du customers will receive an exclusive 20% discount on all ticket categories during the presale period.

A Head Full Of Dreams has sold more than 4 million copies since its December 2015 release, spawning the hit singles Adventure Of A Lifetime, Hymn For The Weekend and Up&Up, with over a billion YouTube video views between them. A fourth single, the album's title track, has just been released. Earlier this month, the band were nominated for four awards at this year's MTV EMAs, including Best Live Act.

2016 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders can enjoy Y1 Access benefits, which provides a 20% discount on the General Admission Category for this event.

Nirvana Travel, the official Travel Agent Partner, is providing packages for the show available at http://www.ntravel.ae. For packages information, visit http://www.ntravel.ae and to book packages, call +971 2 627 7997 Ext. 2

This event is presented by du Live! and brought to you by FLASH Entertainment. Associate partners include Abu Dhabi Culture & Tourism Authority and Yas Island with Official Mall partner; Yas Mall and Official Airline Partner; Etihad Airways.

Stay on the pulse of this concert season with FLASH Entertainment's ThinkFlash App. Providing fans ease of access to information about all FLASH events, exclusive content, special discounts and free giveaways right at their fingertips, the beta version of the app is now available on iOS and Android.

For more information about the band, please visit http://www.coldplay.com

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About FLASH Entertainment

Based in Abu Dhabi, FLASH Entertainment (ThinkFLASH) is the region's premier live events company, with a proven track record in delivering world-class events from movie premieres and classical shows to international sports events and megastar music concerts. FLASH offers comprehensive event management solutions from concepts and designs through to coordinating every stage of production. The company is committed to providing the region with diverse entertainment programmes, grass roots creativity and stimulating the local economy and events' industry.

For more information visit http://www.thinkflash.ae or email info@thinkflash.ae

About du Arena

Now this is entertainment as it should be! The du Arena is the place to be in the UAE for world class live entertainment. Having hosted more than 70 artists since opening in 2009 its stage has been graced by the likes of Stevie Wonder, Eric Clapton, Beyonce, Linkin Park, Kings of Leon, Aerosmith, Guns 'n' Roses, Shakira, Snoop Dogg, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Eminem, Paul McCartney, David Guetta, Metallica and regional superstar Amr Diab. More recently it has hosted: JAY Z, Justin Timberlake, Black Sabbath, and Macklemore Ryan Lewis. This premiere, award-winning venue has entertained more than 6.4 million people.

Offering an unrivalled live music experience synonymous with duLive!, the du Arena is located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi - the region's leading entertainment and leisure destination. It is the largest outdoor concert venue in the Middle East, with the shortest queuing times in the region, free parking for over 5,000 cars, rapid transport links to downtown Abu Dhabi and Dubai andeasy, walking-distance accesstoa host of world-class hotels, restaurants and leisure facilities across Yas Island.

About du Live!

Launched in 2011 as the entertainment arm of du, the Middle East's fastest-growing telecommunications company, du Live! (duLive) has since been associated with some of the finest entertainment to come to the region. With two premium venues, the du Forum and du Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi in partnership with FLASH Entertainment, du Live! is committed to bringing high quality, regionally-relevant and family-orientated live acts to the UAE.

du Live! intends to emphasize upon the image of the UAE as the ultimate entertainment destination in the region, firmly establishing the nation on the world stage as a hub for live entertainment that caters to tastes as varied as the multicultural fabric that makes up the local community.

About Nirvana Travel & Tourism

Nirvana Travel & Tourism is the leading travel agency in Abu Dhabi with over 30 offices spread all over the UAE and 2 international offices in China and India and due to open in Florida, Madrid and KSA by the end of this year. Nirvana can handle all sorts of travel arrangements including ticketing, transportation, visas and hotels.

About Yas Island

Yas Island is a unique destination. A breath-taking island of diverse, immersive experiences and lasting memories, where families and friends, residents and business visitors can make the most of their precious time away. On the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 25 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai - a world of experience comes together to combine stunning natural scenery with iconic design and high-octane glamour with laid-back family fun.

Along with seven cutting-edge hotels, exciting theme parks, dynamic restaurants, anticipation of global stars taking to the stage, a links golf course, and the most cosmopolitan shopping mall filled with leading global brands; the island offers a wide range of venue options and in-house event management services for business events including meetings, incentives conferences and exhibitions.

For more information, visit: yasisland.ae, follow Yas Island on social media (Facebook and Instagram) to keep abreast with the full spectrum of experiences waiting for you on the island.

About Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority

Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority conserves and promotes the heritage and culture of Abu Dhabi emirate and leverages them in the development of a world-class, sustainable destination of distinction which enriches the lives of visitors and residents alike. The authority manages the emirate's tourism sector and markets the destination internationally through a wide range of activities aimed at attracting visitors and investment. Its policies, plans and programmes relate to the preservation of heritage and culture, including protecting archaeological and historical sites and to developing museums, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The authority supports intellectual and artistic activities and cultural events to nurture a rich cultural environment and honour the emirate's heritage. A key authority role is to create synergy in the destination's development through close co-ordination with its wide-ranging stakeholder base.

About Etihad Aviation Group

Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) is a diversified global aviation and travel group comprising four business divisions - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, Etihad Airways Engineering, Hala Group and Airline Equity Partners. The group has minority investments in seven airlines: airberlin, Air Serbia, Air Seychelles, Alitalia, Jet Airways, Virgin Australia, and Swiss-based Darwin Airline, trading as Etihad Regional.

From its Abu Dhabi base, Etihad Airways flies to, or has announced plans to serve, more than 110 passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Americas. The airline has a fleet of over 120 Airbus and Boeing aircraft, with 204 aircraft on firm order, including 71 Boeing 787s, 25 Boeing 777Xs, 62 Airbus A350s and 10 Airbus A380s. For more information, please visit:etihad.com