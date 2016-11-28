HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Brown Technical Media Corp., a division of Panther Biotechnology (OTC PINK: PBYA), is pleased to announce today that it has executed two new exclusive publishing relationships. Brown Technical Publications Inc., a subsidiary of Brown Technical Media Corporation (www.brownpublications.com), currently publishes over 100 titles in a wide variety of over 60 technical trades which include electricians, hydraulics, plumbing/pipefitting, HVAC, welding, rigging, petroleum, drilling, sheet metal, aerospace and others.

Brown Publications signed a deal with Ralph Dewey, the author of the most widely distributed instrumentation titles in the industry. Titles include The Purdy's Instrument Handbook, The Purdy's Instrument Handbook #2, and Dewey's Troubleshooting Handbook, all of them staples for professionals who operate in instrumentation or related fields. Brown will also be the exclusive distributor and publisher of the new release of The Purdy's Instrument Pocket Guide to be released in January 2017. This pocket guide will include all the highlights from the three handbooks in a pocket-sized edition.

"Brown expects to sell thousands of these pocket guides as Ralph Dewey's handbooks are a 'Must Own' for anyone in the field," stated Noah Davis, President and Chief Operating Officer of Panther.

Brown has also signed an exclusive deal with Pat Ginther for his bestselling book, The Sheet Metal Pocket Guide, created for engineers who design in sheet metal that are looking for the latest techniques and best practices.

"This book is a necessity for anyone in the sheet metal or pipefitting trades," continued Mr. Davis. "This book has sold tens of thousands of copies over the decades. Brown now has the exclusive distribution rights. Brown will be releasing an updated version of this book in 2017 which was originally published in the 1960s."

About Brown Technical Media Corp.

Brown Technical Media Corp. is a leading online aggregator of compliance, career advancement and training content for tradesman and technical experts in a wide variety of professions. Brown's mission is to disrupt and defragment the many disparate companies in the eLearning, standards and codes market place, which currently is collectively valued at over $100 billion globally and growing. Brown is changing the landscape for small and medium size businesses by providing consistent, high quality training materials usually only available to enterprise level companies. Brown's strategy is to both grow its current revenue base organically while concurrently acquiring synergistic companies in the multiple industries that Brown is currently servicing.

About Panther Biotechnology Inc.

Panther Biotechnology, Inc. has been an entity focused on the acquisition and development of enhanced therapeutics for the treatment of neoplastic, autoimmune and antiviral disorders for the last two years. Panther has recently merged with Brown Technical Media Corp. Panther will continue its regulatory effort with the goal of seeking a partner or financing for its anticipated phase 2a study of Transferrin Doxorubicin and will focus its efforts on growing its revenues in the eLearning, standards and codes industries via both organic growth and acquisitions.

Investor Contact:

Evan Levine

Chief Executive Officer

858-263-2744



Business Relations Contact:

Noah Davis

President and Chief Operating Officer

1517 San Jacinto Street

Houston, TX 77002

713-652-3937



