Can Amazon Stock Take Advantage of Shoppers' Changing Habits?
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Amazon stock must be absolutely ecstatic as early numbers coming out of online Black Friday show that more purchases were made in the online space versus a brick-and-mortar shop.
An estimated 51% of shoppers' holiday budgets were projected to be spent this weekend via e-commerce, according to a survey by consulting firm Deloitte. This is up about two percent from last year, and marks the first time that Thanksgiving shopping occurred.
