Flex Stock: Tightening the StopsIn my previous report on Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) stock, I stated that I was bullish on this investment because the pattern on the price chart caught my eye. It was the size and scope of the pattern that brought me real intrigue. At that time, Flex stock was trading at $13.57, and today it sits at $14.53.The markets have had quite a run since the world found out that the next president of United States was going to be Donald Trump. The media had us.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...