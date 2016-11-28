DAYTON, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- From office gatherings to gingerbread house decorating parties and everything in between, 'tis the season for giving and celebrating. Whether you're a guest or the host, Sokol Blosser Winery, one of Oregon's oldest yet most innovative wineries, wants to help take the guesswork out of holiday wine selection this year by suggesting the perfect pairing for every dinner, corporate event and ugly sweater party on your list. We've dug deep into the cellar to pair a bottle of Sokol Blosser wine with each of the season's events.

"The holidays are a time to celebrate with family, friends, colleagues and loved ones and since 1971 Sokol Blosser has been producing some of the best wines in Oregon to accompany these festive occasions," says co-president and CEO Alison Sokol Blosser. "No matter what is on the calendar this holiday season, we have a varietal that pairs perfectly with the celebration."

Sokol Blosser's Holiday Celebrations Wine Pairing Guide:

Ugly Sweater Party - As you show off your most festive threads with big, bold ugly sweaters, you'll want to choose a wine that can keep up. Our Evolution Big Time Red ($15) is a complex red wine created from an unexpected blend of varietals -- sangiovese, montepulciano and syrah -- with (the secret ingredient) a splash of Evolution Lucky No. 9 White. This warm, silky wine has notes of dark berries and cloves, with a velvety finish and combines perfectly with that (ugly) sweater of yours.

Yule Ball - At a black tie affair, making an entrance and looking fab is the ultimate goal for the evening, so make sure that the wine you bring will add to your sparkle all evening long. Our 2015 Willamette Valley Pinot Gris ($19) is bright and dry and refreshing, with expressive notes of floral, citrus and melon -- the perfect pairing for your dazzling outfit.

Office Shindig - The annual office holiday party always means demonstrating the perfect balance between skilled know-how and natural brilliance. That balance can be flawlessly exhibited by not only you this season but also by our 2014 Dundee Hills Pinot Noir. Our 2014 Dundee Hills Pinot Noir ($38) starts smooth in the palate but is bold and expressive, with bright dark fruit flavors of cherry and blueberry. Earthy and spicy characteristics carry through, and notes of cola, root beer and cassis linger in the finish.

Holiday Movie Marathon - Queue up "Elf," "Home Alone" and "Miracle on 34th Street"; grab a bowl of popcorn; and gather with friends for an all-day or all-night movie marathon. The only thing missing? A bottle of Evolution Lucky No. 9. Our Evolution Lucky No. 9 White ($15) boasts intense tropical fruit notes up front and a crisp, clean finish. It's a delightfully perfect wine for a marathon of holiday classics.

Chrismukkah - It's time for a multidenominational celebration, with Hanukkah starting on Christmas Eve this year. You'll need the right accompaniment as you prepare special dishes and hang holiday decor, so while you're prepping the 'roast beast' for Christmas or heating up the frying pan for Hanukkah latkes, pop open a bottle of bubbles to pair with both. Our Evolution Brut Sparkling ($20) has bursts of citrus and aromatics of apricot, green apple and Bosc pear. This bright, delicious bubbly starts off dry and finishes crisp and pairs perfectly with the saltiness of the potatoes.

Dinner Party - Raise your glass in a toast to your loved ones at an intimate and fun holiday dinner party. Alongside the charcuterie and crudités, truffle-infused or poultry au jus entrees, a smooth and graceful wine is the perfect complement. Our 2013 Orchard Block Pinot Noir ($70) is brimming with flavors of orange zest, Bing cherry and black pepper, with a cocoa powder finish.

Gingerbread House Decorating - Creating a one-of-a-kind gingerbread house decked with gumdrops, licorice, peppermint and icing is a festive endeavor packed with creativity and fun, just like our Evolution Willamette Valley Pinot Noir is brimming with flavor. Our Evolution Willamette Valley Pinot Noir ($20) is dangerously juicy, with a sophisticated silk feel, and exhibits aromas of bright red fruit with a soft tannic structure and medium finish.



