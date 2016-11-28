WESTBOROUGH, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Veruna won the ACORD 2016 Insurance Innovation Challenge (AIIC) at the recently concluded ACORD2016 event. The AIIC is a global innovation competition/business incubator hybrid which identifies and promotes technology that can transform the way we think about insurance, and delivers sustainable innovation within the industry, specifically in the areas of technology, operations and process improvements for insurers, distribution channel stakeholders and vendor partners. Veruna's award is based on its innovative ACORD eForms connector integration.

Veruna also received the exclusive ACORD Industry Leadership Award, given in recognition of the company's leadership in delivering trailblazing technology that will be leveraged by users of ACORD Standards to gain measurable advances in performance, cost savings or speed-to-project completion.

"Our team embraced the challenge of creating technology that reduces complexity and improves usability for independent insurance agency owners, producers and operations staff," said Jai Mistry, principal solutions architect at Veruna. "This is just the beginning of the many ways we plan to disrupt legacy insurance agency management systems."

Veruna AMR leverages Salesforce to deliver a best-of-breed user experience based on the actual needs of insurance agents. With a natively mobile interface, open platform and the power to customize functionality, Veruna AMR provides unprecedented control with agency management technology that powers growth for the modern insurance agency.

"Information technology and innovation are critical success factors in enabling sustainable and profitable growth for insurance agencies," said Bill Pieroni, ACORD CEO. "ACORD is pleased to recognize Veruna as a new source of innovative technology for agencies, and we look forward to watching them have an impact across the industry."

About ACORD

ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development) is a global, nonprofit organization serving the insurance and related industries. ACORD facilitates the development of open consensus data standards and standard forms, and works with its members and partner organizations to drive implementation of those standards. ACORD members worldwide include hundreds of insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software providers, financial services organizations and industry associations. ACORD maintains offices in New York and London. For more information, visit the association website at www.acord.org.

About Veruna

Veruna is the result of years of frustration with "good enough" insurance industry technology. With both its new agency management solution built on the Salesforce platform and its leading consultancy services, Veruna is the first agency management system provider to offer an AMS designed to meet the needs of the modern insurance agency through true customization and integration. Veruna is challenging independent insurance agents to walk away from the status quo and embrace change. Veruna is committed to enabling independent agencies to grow their business by changing the way they do business. Learn more at www.veruna.com.

For more information, contact:

Stephanie Ross

(781) 353-7006

sross@mower.com

or

Mark O'Toole

(781) 353-7007

motoole@mower.com



