SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Gimbal's Fine Candies today announces the start of its 2016 Holiday Sweepstakes. The lucky winner of this year's sweepstakes will win an adorable, dog-themed stocking filled with Gimbal's famous Black Licorice Scotties. The sweepstakes will take place November 28 through December 12, with all entrants receiving 15 percent off their next online purchase using the code XMAS2016.

The Grand Prize winner will receive 24 stocking stuffer-sized bags of delicious Gimbal's Black Licorice Scotties and an adorable dog themed stocking to hang on a mantle or add to your holiday décor.

"At Gimbal's, we take pride in using only the finest ingredients for all our candy. This old family recipe for our all natural Black Licorice Scotties has been carefully passed down for four generations" said Karin Vollrath, sales and marketing director at Gimbal's Fine Candies. "We're thrilled to offer our customers a chance to win our favorite holiday treat and have the chance to share the Black Licorice Scotties with their loved ones this holiday season."

Gimbal's Black Licorice Scotties and all of Gimbal's candies are free of major allergens including gluten, peanuts, tree nuts, dairy, and more, making them safe to enjoy and share with family and friends. Each Scottie Dog is handcrafted with real licorice root and pure anise. Made for the real licorice lover, these adorable Scottie-shaped treats are tender, delicate and bursting with delicious flavor.

To enter the sweepstakes please visit, https://www.facebook.com/gimbalscandy.

About Gimbal's Fine Candies

Gimbal's Fine Candies was founded in 1898 in downtown San Francisco. Four generations later, everyone at Gimbal's is still incredibly dedicated and passionate about creating irresistibly delicious confections. From old-time favorites to innovative new candies, everything Gimbal's produces is made with pride in the USA. For additional information on Gimbal's Fine Candies, visit www.gimbalscandy.com or call 1-800-344-6225.

Media Contact

Paige Wagner

Uproar PR for Gimbal's Fine Candies

Email Contact

321.236.0102 x233



