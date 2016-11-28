ST. ANDREWS, NB -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Deciding how to spend the holidays in New Brunswick is as easy as visiting The Algonquin Resort St. Andrews by-the-Sea, Autograph Collection. Offering a one-stop-shop experience for Christmas parties, entertainment, overnight escapes and New Year's Eve celebrations, this St Andrews hotel puts a festive spin on the merriest time of year.

One of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit is at The Algonquin's Biggest Little Holiday Party on December 10, 2016. Offering a convivial riff on the traditional office party, this inclusive fete features a lavish dinner buffet followed by a comedy show starring Andrew Albert.

Groups of colleagues, whether it's an office of eight or 200, are all welcome to unwind and celebrate within the hotel's beautifully outfitted 20,163 sq. ft. of event space. Prices start at $95 CAD per person or $665 CAD per table of eight.

Other deals at this St Andrew's hotel underscore the joy of escaping for a night during the holiday season. When you need a break from the shopping, wrapping and making merry, head to the resort for a Friday or Saturday night comedy show presented by Yuk Yuk's. Guests can attend the 8 p.m. comedy show for $20.50 CAD; or they can book the Eat, Laugh, & Dance package (featuring a buffet dinner and admission to the comedy show, followed by a dance party with a DJ) for $58 CAD per person.

Those looking to extend the fun can opt for the Eat, Laugh, Dance, & Stay package, which includes all of the above, plus overnight accommodations for two. (Rates start at $235 CAD per night.) Shows are scheduled from December 2016 through March 2017.

This historic, 5-star hotel also pulls out all the stops on what is arguably the biggest night of the year. Its Algonquin New Year's Eve party will end 2016 on a high note with the following:

Overnight accommodation

Celebratory dinner buffet for two

Live music by the 9-piece band, 8 Track Mind

Midnight toast with sparkling wine

New Year's Day brunch for two

Complimentary Wi-Fi and parking





Rates start at $425 CAD per night.

From a night on the town to a night to remember, The Algonquin Resort promises to be a joyful part of your holiday season.

To learn more about rates and availability, please visit the hotel's website, contact reservations@algonquinresort.com, or call 1-506-529-8823.

