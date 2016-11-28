LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- mLab, the fully managed cloud database service featuring automated provisioning, scaling, and management of MongoDB databases, today announced its sponsorship and participation at AWS re:Invent 2016. The DBaaS provider will be exhibiting at booth #531, where the company will showcase the newest features of its popular platform offering fully managed MongoDB deployments. AWS re:Invent 2016 takes place November 28 - December 2 in The Venetian, The Mirage, and Encore venues in Las Vegas.

mLab's mature DBaaS for MongoDB allows growing businesses to focus resources on product development rather spending time managing backend database operations. mLab features cloud automation that delivers on-demand database provisioning, seamless scaling with zero downtime, and automatic failover to ensure high availability.

mLab's platform manages over 400,000 MongoDB deployments across Amazon Web Services (AWS). Other recent news and highlights include:

mLab now hosts MongoDB instances in 25 data centers around the world, allowing developers to use databases in close proximity to their applications for lower latency.





To make security best practices easier for customers, the company recently announced Private Environments, virtual private networks that allow developers to house their various database deployments hosted with mLab and keep them isolated from the public cloud.





The mLab DBaaS has also been the main migration destination for developers who have been using Parse, the Facebook-backed developer platform that will sunset its servers in early 2017. More than 80 percent of Parse applications that have migrated off Parse are now hosted with mLab.

All mLab customers -- including Lyft, The New York Times, and Whole Foods Market -- also benefit from transparent, all-inclusive hosting plans, that contain audited backups and simple database restores, data transfer, comprehensive database monitoring and alerts, analytics tools and premium support staffed by expert developers. Attendees of AWS re:Invent 2016 who visit mLab's booth can expect to learn how mLab's platform can simplify their operations and provide solutions that alleviate common issues developers face when it comes to managing and scaling their MongoDB databases.

About mLab

mLab is a fully managed cloud database service featuring automated provisioning and scaling of MongoDB databases, backup and recovery, 24/7 monitoring and alerting, web-based management tools, and expert support. mLab's Database-as-a-Service platform powers hundreds of thousands of databases across cloud providers and allows developers to focus their attention on product development instead of operations.

Headquartered in the Mission/Potrero area of San Francisco, mLab is backed by premier venture and angel investors including Foundry Group, Baseline Ventures, Upfront Ventures, Freestyle Capital, and David Cohen of TechStars.