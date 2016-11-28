More than 1 billion transactions executed by Blue Prism's enterprise RPA software in the world's most regulated and demanding industries

Closing out its first fiscal year [ending Oct. 31, 2016] since debuting on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in March 2016, Blue Prism has reported record customer adoption of its industry-leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform, establishing the company as the first choice for enterprises seeking secure, scalable and transformational digital labor deployments.

During the last year, Blue Prism added 96 new enterprise customers across the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, growing from 25 new clients in FY2015, a fourfold increase in new client acquisition. New customers include 40 banks and financial services companies, 30 insurance and health care organizations and 18 in other industry sectors including telco, manufacturing, retail, brewing, automotive, oil and gas, utilities, government and BPO service providers.

Blue Prism finished the year with a 100 percent renewal rate, as well as 81 expanded implementation deals with existing customers that have already realized significant value with Blue Prism.

Among its 153 enterprise clients, Blue Prism counts ten top global banks, including Barclays Africa Group, BNY Mellon, Commerzbank, Nordea, ING and Westpac, as well as several of the world's leading insurers including Zurich, Swinton Insurance and Aegon. In other industries, Maersk, Siemens, IBM, Procter Gamble and Nokia are amongst global brands that have chosen to work with the enterprise-class RPA software from Blue Prism. The largest customer growth has been in the United States, as companies there seek ways to reduce costs and increase efficiency through the adoption of transformational Blue Prism RPA technology.

"We are delighted to have closed out our financial year with unprecedented growth in new enterprise clients that are investing in business and operational transformations with RPA," said Blue Prism CEO Alastair Bathgate. "We have proven ourselves to be the only RPA platform to meet the most stringent security and scalability requirements for large enterprises and regulated industries. This differentiation is the hallmark of our growth and of the trust our strategic partners have placed in us."

Blue Prism's partner ecosystem continues to grow rapidly and is responsible for 95 percent of new customers that are automating a wide range of processes and integrating Blue Prism's software robots with thousands of enterprise applications. Blue Prism's partner network includes transformational consulting organizations and solution providers such as Accenture, Alsbridge, Burnie Group, Cognizant, Deloitte, Digital Workforce Nordic Oy, Genfour, HCL, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hexaware, IBM, ID Management, IEG4, Martin Jenkins (Quanton), NEOOPS, Numero, Reveal Group, RPAi, Solai Cameron Technologies, Sopra Steria, Symphony Ventures, Thoughtonomy, VANAD Enovation and Virtual Operations.

Phil Fersht, chief analyst and CEO ofHfS Research, the leading industry analyst firm that first identified RPA as a disruptive technology in 2012, commented, "Blue Prism has been the standout pioneer driving the RPA industry since its inception a few years ago. Its recent surge in client adoption, successful public offering and financial performance signals a new era of maturity for the RPA industry, with Blue Prism and its highly effective partnering strategy leading the way. With the advent of digital labor already an integral, transformative component of enterprise operations strategy, there is an evolving ecosphere around the Blue Prism experience that includes many of the key IT and business process industry stakeholders."

